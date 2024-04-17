Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher Disappointed with Province’s Decision on Consolidation

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher shared a few final thoughts on the shelved bid for consolidation.

Earlier this month, the province announced legislation to consolidate the Town and County of Antigonish would not proceed to third and final reading. Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr issued a statement noting while municipal officials from both the town and county voted in favour of consolidation, the province cannot ignore the voices of residents.

Following the week’s regular meeting town council, Boucher said she was disappointed with the province`s decision adding she believes the province missed an opportunity to push Antigonish and other municipalities into a sustainable future.

As for costs related to consolidation, Boucher said the cost to the town was approximately $68,000 spread over three years. She noted the town also received $145,952 from the Municipal Innovation Fund to subsidize the exploration of consolidation.