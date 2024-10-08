Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher Hopes Ongoing Work at the Sewage Treatment Facility Will Help Reduce the Odor

Following Monday`s regular meeting of council, Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher commented on work being done about the smell coming from the town`s sewer treatment plant.

She said the town received a report on Monday which staff is reviewing and will eventually be made public. A big update she said is that a request for proposals to de-sludge the lagoon is going out this week. The process usually happens every 10 years, though it has been 9 since the last de-sludging.

Boucher said staff are working on moving water around in the lagoons, and installing aerators, adding they hope these items will help reduce the odor.

Those conditions, she said, include the increase in users, higher temperatures, and a lack of precipitation. Going forward, she said, staff are working hard to remedy the issue, adding residents will hopefully see some improvement soon.