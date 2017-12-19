Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher is Hopeful of a Skate Park in the Area
Plans for a skate park in the Heatherton area went up in smoke last week, but Antigonish town council says they are working hard to get a park within the town. At Monday evening’s town council meeting, infrastructure programs for the future were brought up, with a skate park among the many that council would like to see in the area.
Town Mayor Laurie Boucher says council has been making plans for a skatepark over the past number of years, and hope to see one in the area very soon:
Boucher says there are a few locations that they have in mind for the park, and the town is working closely with the county to bring a skate park to the area.