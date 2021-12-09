Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher keeping Communication Lines Open with St. FX and Public Health on Recent COVID-19 Outbreak at the University

With a recent spike in local COVID-19 cases, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town remains in contact with public health and StFX.

Boucher said residents worked hard over the last two years to keep numbers down. Even now with things starting to open up with high vaccine rates, the mayor noted covid infections are still a possibility.

With that said, Boucher stated everyone has the responsibility to monitor their own symptoms and if people are feeling ill with a potential infection, they are asked to either call 811 or go to a testing site.