Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says Partnerships Paid Dividends for the Town in 2018

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said the word she uses to describe 2018 is partnership.

Boucher said the town’s associations with the county and StFX University helped make Antigonish’s hosting of the national Special Olympics over the summer possible. She also pointed to the three parties coming together for the proposed skate park in town, noting the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network was another valuable team-up over the last year.

Boucher said joining the Eastern District planning commission was very good for the town, adding the money they saved helped create a community development position with the town. The town also added a new communications and marketing position for the municipality. Work was also done through Alternative Resource Energy Authority, an intra-municipal partnership with the Towns of Berwick and Mahone Bay, on the 10 turbine wind project and they are looking into solar energy as well as importing electricity from out of province.

As for 2019, Boucher said she is looking forward to the completion of the town’s municipal planning strategy, parking lot paving, and the intersection at Hawthorne and Main Streets. She also said the town office will become more accessible in 2019.