Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says Progress Made on a number of Projects in the Town

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said 2023 was a good year for the town.

On the downside of things, she pointed to the rough weather events experienced in the town, as well as starting off the year still dealing with the repercussions of 2022’s Hurricane Fiona.

However, the mayor said there was a lot of progress on a number of projects in the town, including the $20 million grid modernization project, upgrades on Bay Street, work on the active transportation trail, and giving the green light for a double mini-pitch.

Boucher said the town wants to strengthen its relationship with Paqtnkek, and residents will soon be able to see acknowledgements of original place names in the area.

She wished everyone a happy and healthy 2024.