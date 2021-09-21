Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says she’s Hearing Mostly Positive Feedback as the Town and County Gather Information on Possible Consolidation

A week after Antigonish Town council and Antigonish County Council voted in favour

of investigating and gathering the information needed to consider consolidating the municipalities into one regional government, Mayor Laurie Boucher said she`s heard a lot of feedback from residents and most of it is positive.

Boucher said people in both municipalities noticed the increase in collaboration between the municipalities on major events and projects.

After that, said Boucher, it`s a matter of going to the public and seeing what kinds of questions they have. Council doesn`t want to move forward until they are able to answer the concerns of citizens., said Boucher, adding it is an exciting process.