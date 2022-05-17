Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher to Appear before Public Hearing on Proposed Federal Boundary Changes

During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said she will be presenting during a public hearing regarding the proposed federal electoral boundary changes. The hearing is set for May 31 at Antigonish Town Council

Chambers.

As it stands, the proposal is for portions of Antigonish town and county currently in the Central Nova riding to become part of Cape Breton-Canso, to be renamed Cape Breton-Antigonish. Central Nova, to be renamed Pictou-Eastern Shore-Preston will retain Pictou County and the District of St.Mary’s, and will push further west to include more portions of Halifax County.

When asked if council chambers is large enough to host such a meeting, Boucher said it is a concern, noting she is hoping people come out in droves. Registration is required to speak, so the venue could change depending on the number of people looking to attend.

As for what points she hopes to make, Boucher said boundaries should be drawn around points of interest.

Boucher said her concern is not about the MPs involved, it is about the boundaries themselves.