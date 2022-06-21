Antigonish Mayor Offers Update on Proposed Consolidation Issue

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher updated council on the timeline for hearing back from

consultants on the proposed consolidation issue.

Currently, consultants are working on a preliminary report coming out of the public engagement sessions. Boucher said it will be around mid-July when the consultants come back to both councils and the public with their preliminary report. She noted the preliminary report is being done to make sure it includes all of the questions and concerns coming from the community and councils.

Following that, said Boucher, the consultants will go back and do a more detailed report. The final report will then go to the province, both municipal councils, and the community.

When asked if they have decided how the report will be shared with the public, Boucher said people will be able to request a hard copy and there will be an online model as well. She also said there will be ways for the public to offer input.

As of right now, the councils are looking to make a decision on the matter in the fall