Antigonish Mayor Pleased with Engage Antigonish Session

Mayor Laurie Boucher is pleased with the town’s second Engage Antigonish session.

During last night’s regular monthly council meeting, Boucher said about 70 people attended last week’s session at St. Ninian Place, adding some were some new faces.

Boucher says information gathered will help the town with its budget planning and in developing its strategic plan. Boucher says council will review the Strategic Plan every 3 to 4 months to plot future direction.