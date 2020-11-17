Antigonish Mayor pleased with Revised Holiday Activity Schedule

With COVID-19 leading to the cancellation of the town’s annual Christmas parade, the mayor said she is proud with what the town is able to provide this year. The town and county of Antigonish recently released its adjusted holiday activity schedule, which includes a drive-in movie night, storybook walks, a Santa tour, a fun run and family skate, and a guided hike.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town’s community development department worked with the county to come up with the COVID friendly events.

Boucher said she feels people are getting used to the fact things have to change but it’s still a challenge to provide festive and safe activities.