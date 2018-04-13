Antigonish Mayor Pledges Input from Engage Sessions will be Used in Future Planning

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher says input submitted by area residents at two sessions and one with youth will not be collecting dust on a shelf. The

town held it’s second Engage Antigonish session at St. Ninian Place last night. Of the 14 priorities identified from the first public meeting at the end of January, it was narrowed down to five; create an age friendly community; pursue environmental sustainability; recreation, leisure and outdoor space; support economic development and arts and culture.

Boucher says information gathered will help the town with its budget planning and in developing its strategic plan.

Danny Graham of Engage Nova Scotia says he was struck by how area residents bought into the process.

Boucher says residents will see some of the recommendations made at the sessions implemented over time including future municipal budgets and ongoing reviews of the strategic plan.