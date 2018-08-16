Antigonish Mayor says Efforts of Volunteers Key to the success of Special Olympics National Summer Games

Even after a week or so, it is still hard to put into words the effects of Special Olympics Canada

National Summer games had on the community and vice versa.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said she heard phrases like fantastic, awesome and welcoming bandied about. Boucher said the volunteers who went out of their way to make the event happen are the ones who really helped make the event as special as it was.

The mayor said she heard from media who covered the games for decades say they never saw a community offer such great access to the facilities and the athletes.