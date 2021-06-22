Antigonish Mayor says it’s Important to Recognize Distinct Heritage, Languages, Cultures and Practices of First Nations, Inuit and Metis People

With June being National Indigenous History Month and Monday being National Indigenous People’s Day, Mayor Laurie Boucher said it’s important to recognize the distinct heritage, languages, cultures, and practices of First Nations, Inuit and Metis people that helped build and define the nation.

Following the regular monthly meeting of Town Council Mayor Laurie Boucher said with the tragic events that came to light recently, she said council would like to extend their thoughts with neighbours in Paqtnkek.