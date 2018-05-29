Antigonish Mayor says Preparations Progressing Well for 2018 Special Olympics National Summer Games

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town is well into its preparations for the upcoming Special Olympics Canada 2018 Summer Games.

During the meeting, councillor Mary Farrell informed council of the work being done on the opening and closing ceremonies. As far as the town goes, Boucher said they will going around and making sure the town’s facilities are as accessible as possible. She also said more volunteers are needed for the games.

Boucher said she’s been involved with Special Olympics for some time and recommended it to everyone, noting her daughter is coaching the PEI soccer team. Those looking to volunteer can register at Special Olympics Canada National Games Website at www.so2018.com.