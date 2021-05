Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said staff rose to the occasion when it came to the recent COVID-19 related shutdown.

During a regular monthly meeting last night, town CAO Jeff Lawrence said there was an easier transition this time around because they already had a plan in place. Boucher said everyone is doing what they are supposed to be doing,

Boucher said while the town hall is closed to the public, services continue. She said restrictions are in place to make sure people are safe