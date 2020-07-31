Antigonish Mayor says Town will Make Sure St. FX abides by its Reopening Plan

The Mayor of Antigonish says the town will have a seat at the table to make sure StFX follows its

reopening plan.

On Wednesday, Antigonish Town Council and Mayor Laurie Boucher issued a letter to residents of the town regarding the reopening of StFX in the fall. Council stated they did not have a say in the reopening and thanked everyone for reaching out with concerns.

Boucher said StFX previously sat down with council to present the plan, with the mayor noting council offered suggestions and concerns.

StFX will begin offering in-person classes on September 14.