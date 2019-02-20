Antigonish Mayor says Weekend Flooding Arrived Quickly But Not As Deep as 2018

Another round of flooding hit a local parking lot over the weekend.

The Creighton lane parking lot experienced flooding on Saturday following heavy rainfall. Following a regular meeting of Town council on Tuesday night, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the damage wasn’t as bad as the round of flooding that hit the same area last year.

Boucher said the flooding hit fast but wasn’t as deep as last year.

Prior to the parking lot flooding, said Boucher, a member of town staff visited the site on Saturday and things looked fine. After checking on water levels in another part of town, staff returned and the parking lot was flooded.

The mayor said the town’s budget for items such as flooding and snow is still holding up.