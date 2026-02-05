Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron Feels Tuesday night Debrief and Town Hall Meeting was Successful

Feb 5, 2026 | Local News

On Tuesday evening, Antigonish Town Council hosted a debrief and town hall regarding issues in the town  regarding Bay Street construction late last year.

When asked about Tuesday’s meeting and debrief, Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron said he felt it was successful, noting staff presented options with the barriers faced during the construction phase.

Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron (Town of Antigonish photo)

He said there were parts of the meeting where the Chamber of Commerce and people in the gallery suggested there be more communication coming from the town, with Cameron adding that is also a desire of council.

Antigonish Town Council issued letters to neighbouring municipalities looking for support in  establishing a second route to St. Martha’s Hospital.

  


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year