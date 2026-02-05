Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron Feels Tuesday night Debrief and Town Hall Meeting was Successful

On Tuesday evening, Antigonish Town Council hosted a debrief and town hall regarding issues in the town regarding Bay Street construction late last year.

When asked about Tuesday’s meeting and debrief, Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron said he felt it was successful, noting staff presented options with the barriers faced during the construction phase.

He said there were parts of the meeting where the Chamber of Commerce and people in the gallery suggested there be more communication coming from the town, with Cameron adding that is also a desire of council.

Antigonish Town Council issued letters to neighbouring municipalities looking for support in establishing a second route to St. Martha’s Hospital.