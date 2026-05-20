Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron provides update on upgrades to the Sewage Treatment Plant

With the weather warming up, Town of Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron offered an update on recent work at the town’s sewage treatment plant. Over the last few years, warmer weather was joined by a smell coming from the plant leading to complaints from residents.

Cameron said the plant has a new blower and aerators with the goal of adding oxygen to the plant and should help alleviate the smell. Cameron also noted they worked on getting new piping and a pump installed. A sewage treatment plant, by nature, will have some odor but not to the extent of what happened the last few years.

Town CAO Randy Delorey also commented on recent work at the plant.

An RFP for front-end screening was recently delayed by about a week, but Mayor Cameron called it a good thing, adding interested parties came in for a tour of the plant to learn more about what the town wanted and needed. The parties asked for an extension of one week, which the town granted. A purchase order for additional aerators is expected to go out in the coming weeks.