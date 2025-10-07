Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron says This Year’s Homecoming was an Improvement

Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron said Homecoming 2025 was a big improvement over recent years.

Cameron noted RCMP had around 30 members on duty over the weekend, with some coming from outside the area to assist the local detachment. He stated Staff Sgt. Kim Hillier reported a high level of cooperation from students with no large street parties or traffic disruptions as seen in previous years.

When it comes to calls associated with student gatherings or parties, police made seven arrests; four for fighting, two for causing a disturbance, and one for failing to obey a police officer. There were four liquor control act offences related to homecoming with two summary offence tickets issues.

Additional incidents include one charge for impaired operation from a non university student visiting Antigonish, one student transported to hospital for medical attention, one person lodged in cells for failing to obey a police officer, and two students transported from hospital back to StFX to safe, residence-supervised areas

The Mayor said the decision by STFX to host homecoming activities on campus provided a safe and well managed environment for students to go to instead of wandering through town.

Cameron also thanked the students and volunteers who come out to help with the clean up on Sunday afternoon. He said their efforts made a difference and shows pride in the community.