Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron says Town Council has to prove to Residents It Has a Good Handle on the Situation at the Sewage Treatment Facility

Following an update to council on the sewage treatment plant in the town, Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron said council has to prove to residents they have a good handle on the situation at the facility.

Odors this year first appeared in July when the weather warmed up. Mitigation measures included adding cold water to the lagoon, manual removal of rags and debris, and de-odorizer.

An aeration equipment tender closes on September 19, while a screening tender closed September 8, and a sewage flow study is set to begin September 22. Earlier this year, council budgeted $5.4 million for upgrades to the facility.

While there is still an odor at the facility, Cameron said it lessened with the cooler temperatures and the mitigation work. He said this is also the reason the upgrade work is being done in the winter.