Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron Urges Public to Support Businesses Affected by Road Construction in the Area

With traffic issues affecting different parts of the town, Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron is asking residents to help support affected businesses.

The town is upgrading West Street and bay Street while at the same time, provincial work on the roundabout near Church Street Extension is also ongoing. Cameron noted the town was told the roundabout would be done by the end of October, but that project was extended to the end of November.

Cameron said typically it’s the merchants on Main Street, especially on the East end of Main Street, that are being affected.

The mayor pointed to specific traffic issues last Thursday, when a contractor closed traffic in all directions for over an hour without consulting town staff. Cameron said the town apologizes to the public for that, adding those issues were addressed with staff and the contractor.

When asked about a possibility of an access road, Cameron said negotiations are underway with one or two landowners, noting a lot of work would have to be done. The mayor said there needs to be a viable second access to St. Martha’s Hospital.