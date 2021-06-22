Antigonish Mayor Suggests Council Review Report of Affordable Housing Commision

With the Nova Scotia Affordable Housing Commission releasing a report on May 31, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher suggest council review the document.

During a regular meeting on Monday night, Boucher brought up the report, which looks at the need for improved affordable housing in Nova Scotia. The mayor said the issue of affordable housing came to the attention of council numerous times.

When asked about the town’s role in affordable housing, Boucher said the town cannot get into the rental business but they can try to create an environment welcoming affordable housing. With the town having limited space, Boucher said they have to do the most they can with the land they have.