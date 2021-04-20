Antigonish Mayor Thanks Residents and St. FX Community for Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher thanked local residents and the StFX community for their efforts over the last year in dealing with COVID-19.

During the meeting it was also mentioned there will be a number of students sticking around this summer as opposed to returning to out of province. The topic of vaccinations came up, and Boucher encouraged everyone to get vaccinated when they are able, adding vaccination is not just about you, but your entire community. She said we’re fortunate to have as many liberties as we have, compared to much of the rest of the country.