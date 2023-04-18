Antigonish Mayor Welcomes Antigonish listed Second on the Top Ten Prettiest Coastal Towns in Nova Scotia

A recent article on the Web site “The Travel” ranked Antigonish second on a list of the top ten

prettiest coastal towns in Nova Scotia. The site listed the local cultural and festival scene, and highlighted the annual Highland games, as well as the Keppoch facility and the beautiful natural surroundings including local beaches, parks, and forests.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the recognition is great, adding the web site listed a lot of spots in the County of Antigonish.

Boucher pointing to the unique local environment which is aided by the local beautification committee and the university.