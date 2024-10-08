Antigonish Mayoral Debate Set for Tonight at St. FX Univeristy’s Mulroney Hall

St. Francis Xavier University’s Brian Mulroney Institute of Government and the StFX Students’ Union are hosting a debate this evening for the candidates running for the position of Mayor in the Town of Antigonish.

Lynda Harling Stalker, director of the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, said organizers put the event together because part of the institute’s mandate is to engage in government. She also said they wanted to provide students the opportunity to see politics at work.

Harling Stalker said she thinks there will be a good turnout, featuring students and other community members.

In an email, Francisco Chang, president of the STFX Students Union, stated for international students and those from other provinces who can’t vote, their involvement is still crucial. The policies set by the local government affect everyone living here, he noted, adding they are encouraging all students to come to the debate, ask questions, and share their views.

Attendees will also hear from local returning officer Allan Armsworthy about voting in the October 19 municipal election. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Mulroney Hall, 2070.