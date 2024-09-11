Antigonish Mini-Pitch Project Making Progress

The Antigonish mini-pitch project seems to be coming along.

During Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, council heard on an update on the project and it looks like the build will be complete in November.

Current Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron said this was exciting news.

In April, 2023 Maria Fraser and Trevor Reddick made a presentation to Antigonish Town Council about a mini pitch project after being approached by Scotia Bank, which offered around $286,000 for an outdoor mini-pitch that could be used for both soccer and basketball.

After being presented with four options, town council selected one that would see the construction of two mini-pitches, a paved access road, parking, and a canteen and washroom building at a total cost of around $1,261,995.

However, with tenders for the work coming in higher than expected, the town voted to change the current project to one mini-pitch, a smaller parking lot, and a basic washroom, along with the groundwork for a potential second pitch.