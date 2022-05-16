A pair of silver medals for Antigonish Minor Basketball teams. The Junior X-Men and X-Women participated in D4 Under 14 provincial tournaments, the Junior X-Men in Brookfield and the Junior X-Women in Halifax, with both teams advancing to the finals on Sunday.
Happy Birthday Callie George of Peasbrook, have a great day, we've got a voucher here with your name on it and we'll send it along to you.
May 16 Subway Trivia: In a survey, this food was found to be the one that people are LEAST likely to say they hate. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Join the Town and County for an online engagement session on the Exploration of Consolidation.
Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. Register in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9AozyEkhQle72cwpmprozA
A Busy Spring for Doctor Recruitment3:53 pm | Read Full Article
Sarah O’Toole, community navigator with the Community Navigator and Physician Retention Services Association, said it’s been a busy spring. Part of her duties, when it comes to doctors potentially looking at the area, she asks what they are looking for in terms of finding a place to live, child care, education for children, recreation services, […]
4-H 100th Year Celebrations in Heatherton this Weekend3:45 pm | Read Full Article
As part of the celebration of the 100th year anniversary of 4-H in Nova Scotia, the community of Heatherton is hosting a kick-off event of sorts with events running from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Opening Ceremony at 12pm will be in front of the Heatherton Community center and will include the unveiling […]
Antigonish Minor Basketball Medals in Under 14 Provincials10:24 am | Read Full Article
