Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson offers more details on the Antigonish Collaborative Care Clinic

Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson shared a few more details about the collaborative care clinic coming to Antigonish.

The clinic, announced earlier this month, will accommodate more than 30 healthcare professionals and support staff and will open in 2025. It will have the capacity to support about 10,000 patients.

The plan is for the facility to house 29 exam rooms, nine charting stations, four procedure rooms, three collaborative team rooms, two assessment rooms, a triage room and a family room. There will be a shared waiting room, three patient education rooms and offices. The clinic is going up on Sears Ross Road, off of Beech Hill Road.

Thompson said as the provincial government moves to change health care, one of the things they are doing is the building of collaborative care clinics or health homes. The facilities can include physicians, nurse practitioners, and other allied health care professionals depending on the needs of the community, working together to care for the patients attached to the clinic.

Thompson said this is the new way the province will set up clinics across the province so people can access a variety of health care providers to get their health care needs under one roof.

The expectation is that the clinic will open in the late fall of 2025.