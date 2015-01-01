Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson says Many Health-Related Initiatives Have Moved Forward in 2023

Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said she is proud to continue representing the area.

Elected back in 2021, Thompson said she learns more and more as she goes along, and called serving as health minister a privilege she doesn’t take for granted.

In terms of local health care updates and upgrades, Thompson pointed to Community Pharmacy Primary Care Clinic program, which included local sites such as Shoppers Drug Mart in New Glasgow, the Pictou Pharmasave, the Medicine Shoppe in Port Hawkesbury, and Teasdale Apothecary in Antigonish. She called the province’s investment in a medical school at CBU exciting.

As for 2024, Thompson said she looks forward to ongoing investment in infrastructure, as well as the opening of the collaborative care centre.