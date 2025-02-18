Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson says Throne Speech Signals Economy Needs to Move in a New and Energized Direction

The latest session of the Nova Scotia Legislature opened on Friday, and will continue this week with the release of the provincial budget Tuesday.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson said the government made great strides in healthcare in the last term, noting Premier Tim Houston’s mandate for Thompson was to continue that work.

Thompson said the throne speech signaled to Nova Scotians that the economy needs to move in a new and energized direction. She said natural resources such as fishing and forestry will become a focal point in the next update, along with resource development, and opportunities for hydrogen, critical minerals, and wind.

Minister Thompson said it is time to capitalize on the assets here in Nova Scotia in an environmentally safe and responsible way.