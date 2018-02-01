Antigonish MLA believes changes in Education will benefit sstudents

Randy Delorey says that the changes are meant to improve student success, and he believes removing of the regional school boards will mean more resources will be put directly into the classrooms to help students. Sweeping changes to education in the province mean the dissolving of school boards, and the Antigonish MLA says these changes are for the better of the students.Randy Delorey says that the changes are meant to improve student success, and he believes removing of the regional school boards will mean more resources will be put directly into the classrooms to help students.

Delorey says that he has an invested interest in these changes, and they impact him and his family directly:

Delorey says he understands that the topic of dissolving schools boards can be polarizing, but the long term benefits that come from it will make the education system better overall.