Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson announces $583,000 in Funding in Infrastructure Upgrades for Local Facilities and Trails

The Province’s Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Department is providing $583,000 in funding to upgrade nine facilities and trails in Antigonish County.

The announcement was made by Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson at the East Coast Credit Union, home of CACL Antigonish. Both CACL and L’Arche Antigonish have each received $50,000 to install generators so they can serve as comfort centres during extreme weather events and prolonged power outages.

In the aftermath of floods and Hurricane Fiona Thompson says government is pleased to support organizations who have offered to help.

Others receiving $50,000 include Keppoch Mountain to rebuild three trails, the Pomquet Development Society to replace wooden shingles and exterior doors and Festival Antigonish to enhance the electrical system and upgrade the fire door. The Songwriters and Storytellers Society receives $49,000 for the installation of new vinyl siding, exterior doors and bathroom fixtures.

There’s just over $97,000 to the Municipality of the County of Antigonish to develop multi-use pathways to connect existing roadways, sidewalks and trails; while the Town of Antigonish will use $26,000 to expand and resurface the trail in Arbor Drive Park. The Antigonish Community Food Bank gets $160,000 to complete an extension to its building for more storage space and installation of a freezer and shelving.