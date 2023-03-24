Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson Pays Tribute to XFM’s 80th Anniversary in the Legislature

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson recognized XFM’s 80th anniversary in the Nova Scotia

Legislature this morning.

She told the house the station went on the air with the call letters CJFX as an A-M radio station on March 25th, 1943. She says the station devoted much of its programming to adult education produced primarly by volunteers showcasing study clubs and promoting local talent and culture.

Thompson says XFM has been recognized with several honours including the Ian Spencer Excellence in Business Award by the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce in 2019 and the Community Recognition Award from the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce in 2020.

Thompson says XFM brings quality information and entertainment programming to listeners in Northeastern Nova Scotia