Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson pleased to be returning as Health and Wellness Minister

Dec 20, 2024 | Local News

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson is once again the Nova Scotia Minister of Health.

Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson

Thompson, who won the Antigonish seat for the second time in November’s provincial election, also serves as the Minister of the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment and the Minister responsible for Healthcare Redevelopment. She said she is happy to be back, adding she feels the department did a lot of good work during her tenure and looks forward to continuing that work.

 

Thompson was first elected as MLA in 2021, and was named Minister of health for the first time that year.


