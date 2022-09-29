Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson reaches out to Community Leaders in the Aftermath of Fiona

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said she spent some time over the weekend working with

local emergency management organizations and calling community contacts for warming centres. She said provincial emergency management office MLA John Lohr was in the area on Monday to meet with EMO and yesterday, she and Agriculture minister and Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow spoke with local farmers to survey the damage they incurred with the storm.

On Wednesday afternoon, she met with Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron, and StFX president Dr. Andy Hakin to make sure everyone is all on the same page in that they are supporting one another.

Thompson thanked volunteers and EMO workers for their efforts with local comfort centres and urged residents to reach out and offer support. She also encouraged residents to check on their neighbours in case people are in need. She also thanked the crews for their work in getting power back