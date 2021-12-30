Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says 2021 was a busy year

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said it was a busy year full of changes.

First off there was the nomination process and getting named the Progressive Conservative

candidate for the Antigonish riding, followed by the provincial election and subsequent wins both as the local MLA as well as provincially for the PC party. Thompson said she enjoyed the campaign process, noting she enjoyed directly speaking with a large number of residents.

Following the win, which she called unforgettable, Thompson said there was the matter of settling into to her new role and the position of Health Minister.

As for what’s on the horizon for 2022, Thompson said she looks forward getting out and to speaking with more residents when it is safe to do so. She said she wants to hear more about the concerns and priorities of residents.