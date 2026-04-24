Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says Budget Was Not an Easy One and Government Acknowledges some Decisions Made Were Difficult

Following the release of the budget in the Nova Scotia Legislature, Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson offered her thoughts on the spring session.
Thompson said the budget was not an easy one, noting the government acknowledges that some of the decisions made were difficult. She said the PC government made investments over its tenure, and those investments need to continue. Despite the reductions in grants across departments, Thompson said, the government still has a $19 billion budget to invest in Nova Scotia.
As for summer plans as MLA, Thompson said she will be in the area more often and looks forward to visiting festivals and things like the Highland games and other cultural events.