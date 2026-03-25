Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Department to work with Libraries as Core Funding Remains Unchanged with No Bridge Funding in Budget

A local MLA responded to concerns surrounding local library funding.

In its most recent budget, the provincial government did not increase core library funding nor did it include bridge funding used in the past to offset increases in library wages and the cost of books.

Last week, Pictou Antigonish Regional Library chief librarian Eric Stackhouse announced the Antigonish Library and the New Glasgow Library will close on Sundays, beginning in April. A PARL release states while Sundays are busy, they are the slowest day of the week and use of public meeting spaces is lowest.

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said it is difficult to have the library closed for those three hours a week, adding she met with PARL board representatives.

Thompson said the government appreciates everything the libraries do for local communities.