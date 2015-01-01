Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says Fall Sitting of the Legislature Productive with Important Legislation Adopted

With the fall session of the Nova Scotia Legislature wrapping up last week, Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said they were able to pass some important legislation.

Thompson, who is also the province’s Health Minister said she had a few bills on the table, including amending the opioid act to make sure drug companies and consultants can be held accountable for harms associated with addiction. She also noted they are bringing 21 regulated health care professionals under one act.

With the fall session complete, Thompson said she looks forward to being back in the constituency on a regular basis.