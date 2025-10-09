Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says Provincial Legislative Session addressed Improving Safety, Affordability, Accountability and Opportunities for Nova Scotians

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thomson said the primary goal of the latest provincial legislative session was improving safety, affordability, accountability, and the opportunities in front of Nova Scotians.

The fall session of the Nova Scotia Legislature wrapped up last week after sitting for eight days. Thompson said they introduced 9 pieces of legislation and mentioned a few of the highlights, including the traffic safety act, which will modernize road regulations and incorporate technology, and an act honouring Canadian Armed Forces members.

Thompson said the legislative session included a couple of omnibus bills, allowing them to group like-minded bills together.