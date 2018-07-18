Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey says province looking to Move Quickly on Highway 104 Twinning

The province is contributing the lion’s share of funding for some new twinning work.

On Tuesday, the Nova Scotia government announced an investment of $195 million for the twinning of a 38 kilometre section of the 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish. The work will include a 10 kilometre, four-lane alignment between Barneys River and James River, south of the existing Highway 104.

Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey said safety has been an issue along that stretch of the 104 for decades. He said this twinning will make the route safer and bring about economic benefits both during the construction and when the twinning is complete.

With the announcements, Delorey said they are looking to get things up and running quickly and get it finished as soon as possible. The timeline presented by the province has the work likely beginning in 2020 and hopefully wrapping up by 2024