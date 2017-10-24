Antigonish MLA says Major projects in the offing should buoy the Local Economy for Years to Come

Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey says there is reason for optimism for the economy in his riding. Delorey says there are three major projects on the books, including two major highway related upgrades, as well as construction of Mulroney Hall and Xavier Commons at St. FX University.

Delorey says these projects are made possible in part through investments by the federal and provincial governments. Delorey says there’s a sense of optimism in Paqtnkek resulting from the new interchange project. He says at St. FX, the university is being revitalized and it will inspire students to the possibilities of what a university education can provide.