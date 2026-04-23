Antigonish Music Fest to Debut in August, Featuring Local and Regional Country Artists

Plans are under for a new music festival for Antigonish this summer. It is called Antigonish Music Fest, featuring local and regional country entertainers. It will be held August 6th and 7th at Columbus Field.

The festival is being coordinated by RBG Entertainment from Prince Edward Island. RBG President Rob Gallant says they chose Antigonish because they saw an opportunity to bring a summer festival back to the community.

Confirmed entertainers include Antigonish County native Josee Champoux, Colleen Evelyn, Campbell & Johnston, Jolene Harnish, the Mainlanders, Charlie A’Court and Sean Michael Ryan. More artists will be announced soon, tickets will go on sale in May.