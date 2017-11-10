Antigonish Musician Jimmy MacPherson passes

A well known local musician has died. Jimmy MacPherson passed this week after a brief illness. MacPherson’s experience in music was varied but is probably best known locally for his nearly 50 years as organist, senior choir director and vocalist at St. Ninian’s Cathedral in Antigonish. He was a member of Winnie Chafe and Friends for more than two decades and a former member of the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir.

He performed and was musical director for the CBC Music show “The Ceilidh”, a member of the Antigonish Highland Society’s Gaelic Choir, and served as the Principle Cantor at the September, 1984 Papal Mass during Pope John Paul the Second’s official visit to Canada.

He also performed in many public functions including the Lights of Love, the Dutch Community, and veterans. He moved a touring Russian Hockey Team to tears with a rendition of their national anthem in the mid-1970’s. MacPherson’s funeral will be Monday.