Antigonish native and Chronicle Herald Editorial Cartoonist Bruce MacKinnon wins award from the National Cartoonists Society in the USA

Another honour for Antigonish native and Chronicle-Herald editorial cartoonist Bruce

National Cartoon Society award winning cartoon from Bruce MacKinnon depicting US President Donald Trump’s transformation from a clown to The Joker. (National Cartoonists Society web site)

MacKinnon. MacKinnon was presented with a divisional award for editorial and political cartoons over the weekend by the National Cartoonists Society in the United States.

The award-winning cartoon depicts the transformation of US President Donald Trump from a clown to The Joker.

Earlier this month, Canada Post announced a new stamp series featuring the work of five outstanding Canadian editorial cartoonists, including MacKinnon.