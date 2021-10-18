Antigonish native and Chronicle Herald Editorial Cartoonist Bruce MacKinnon wins award from the National Cartoonists Society in the USA

Another honour for Antigonish native and Chronicle-Herald editorial cartoonist Bruce

MacKinnon. MacKinnon was presented with a divisional award for editorial and political cartoons over the weekend by the National Cartoonists Society in the United States.

The award-winning cartoon depicts the transformation of US President Donald Trump from a clown to The Joker.

Earlier this month, Canada Post announced a new stamp series featuring the work of five outstanding Canadian editorial cartoonists, including MacKinnon.