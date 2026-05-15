Antigonish native and Editorial Cartoonist Bruce MacKinnon Receives Michener-Baxter Award for Exceptional Service to Canadian Journalism

Antigonish native and Chronicle-Herald editorial cartoonist Bruce MacKinnon has won a national award.

MacKinnon is one of two recipients of the Michener-Baxter Award for exceptional service to Canadian journalism. The honour, from the Michener Awards Foundation recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to Canadian journalism and public service through a career dedicated to integrity, excellence and the public good.

The foundation notes that MacKinnon’s greatest skill is synthesizing often complex news stories into a single cartoon that drills to the core of the issue. The foundation adds that for four decades, his pencil has captured the human side of the news; empathy, anger, joy and sadness. His work is insightful, poignant and direct, but always approachable for readers of the Chronicle Herald