Antigonish Native and Editorial Cartoonist Bruce MacKinnon to receive Honourary Degree at St. FX University’s Fall Convocation

Antigonish native and decorated editorial cartoonist for the Chronicle Herald newspaper, Bruce MacKinnon is to receive an honourary degree from St. FX University during the school’s Fall Convocation next month.

MacKinnon studied at St. FX, Mount Allision University and the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design. Over the course of his distinguished career, his editorial cartoons have been featured in publications and exhibits all over the world. His editorial cartoons have been acquired by the National Archives of Canada, the Library of Congress, the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia as well as other galleries. Many of his originals are part of St. FX’s permanent art collection. He has also been appointed to the Order of Canada.

MacKinnon has won 10 National Newspaper Awards and the recipient of numerous international prizes, including the World Press Freedom Award. He has also won 23 Atlantic Journalism Awards, including Journalist of the year and a lifetime achievement award.

St. FX will also graduate about 300 students during Fall Convocation on Saturday, December 6th at 3 p.m. at Coach K Court at the Saputo Centre.

Prior to the ceremony, an Indigenous Pin Ceremony and Reception for all Indigenous graduates and their families will take place in Dennis Hall, at the Markham Global Complex.