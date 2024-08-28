Antigonish native and Goaltender Rhyah Stewart to Play with the West Kent Steamers of the Maritime Junior Hockey League this Season

Goaltender and Antigonish native Rhyah Stewart will be playing Junior A Hockey this season.

The West Kent Steamers of the Maritime Junior Hockey League have announced they have signed Stewart, who recently attended the training camp of the Cape Breton Eagles of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. The Steamers are based in Buctouche, New Brunswick.

Last season, Stewart played for the Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey League, with a 2.88 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. Stewart also played for the Team Canada at the 2024 U18 Women’s World Championship, helping them win a bronze medal.

Steamers Head Coach and General Manager Olivier Filion says they’re excited to add Stewart to their team. Filion adds Stewart had a great camp with the Eagles and they are confident she will give the team a chance to win ever time she’s in the net. He says Stewart is a gamer, wants to win and is ready for the grind of Junior Hockey